The incredible rags-to-riches rise of self-made billionaire Oprah Winfrey

Self-made billionaire Oprah Winfrey has sparked speculation she could consider a presidential run in 2020 following her widely shared Golden Globes speech on Sunday evening.

The 63-year-old media mogul became the first black woman to win the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. In her acceptance speech, Winfrey reflected on her own life and career and addressed changes she says need to be made in the media industry.

"What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. And I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories," Winfrey said, referring to Hollywood's ongoing conversation against sexual harassment.

The inspirational speech led many to believe Winfrey could run for president: Golden Globes host Seth Meyers joked about the possibility while Meryl Streep and civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. chimed in with their own endorsements.