Trump to farmers: I've ended the 'regulatory assault on your way of life'

"We are streamlining regulations that have blocked cutting edge biotechnology –setting free our farmers to innovate, thrive and grow. We are removing harmful restrictions on forestry so you can log more timber, plant more trees and export more renewable resources to other countries," the president will say to the convention attendees.

Trump also plans to take a victory lap following the passage late last year of massive Republican tax cuts for businesses, and more modest tax cuts for individuals.

The president will highlight recent announcements by a number of corporations that they plan to give out $1,000 bonuses to certain workers. Trump will claim that "more than 1 million workers have already received a tax cut bonus," a figure that is impossible to verify.

The conservative group Americans for Tax Reform recently published a list of companies that have announced plans to give out such bonuses to some of their workers. The total number of employees that ATR predicted will get bonuses was 1,003,547.

The speech is the president's first major road trip address of 2018, and it is part of a broader effort to shore up voters and demographic groups that will be critical for Republicans to win over if they intend to keep their majorities in the House and Senate in the November midterm elections.

In 2016, Trump won rural voters by a nearly 2-to-1 margin over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Sixty-two percent of rural voters cast their ballots for Trump, while only 34 percent pulled the lever for Clinton.

Rural voters in such traditionally Democratic "blue wall" states as Michigan and Wisconsin were especially instrumental in helping Trump win the election.