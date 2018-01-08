Trump to farmers: I've ended the 'regulatory assault on your way of life'

President Donald Trump will tell farmers on Monday his administration has cut their taxes and slashed regulations on agriculture and food processing that amounted to a "regulatory assault on your way of life."
"For years, many of you have endured burdensome fines, inspections, paperwork and relentless intrusion from an army of regulators at the EPA, the FDA and countless other federal agencies," Trump will tell the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau in Nashville Tennessee, according to excerpts released Monday by the White House.
Trump will go on to say he is "proud to report that within our first 11 months, my administration has canceled or delayed over 1,500 planned regulatory actions — more than any president in history." The president will tout a figure of 22 regulations cut "for every one new regulation."
Among the industries affected by this deregulation are agricultural biotech and forestry, Trump will say.