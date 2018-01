The label, which John was trying to help become accessible to a more mainstream audience, went under because neither he nor the co-founders knew the market very well, he says.

His main takeaway, as Kornelis puts it: "Invest in companies that want to scale what they're already doing well, not companies that need to enter a new market if they want to grow."

If John doesn't personally know the market but the entrepreneurs can prove to him that they do, that's good enough: "I may not need to know anything about it, but you do know, and you showed me you've scaled a little bit, you've done some great work. And you have a history? All right, I'm down."

As for winning over the shark, or any other investor, it's all about turning your attention to the person you're pitching, John tells CNBC Make It: "We all have our own problems and dreams. What's in it for the other person?"

"Ask yourself," John continues, "What makes them tick? What are they interested in? What do they want?"