Jeff Bezos' wealth hit a high of $105.1 billion on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, surpassing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' previous record of $100 billion in 1999, reports CNBC.

Bezos' wealth peaked as Amazon stock prices have climbed on the back of strong holiday shopping performance.

Some have called Bezos the richest man in history, but according to CNBC's Robert Frank, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely richer (though there's no way to track his wealth). And if adjusted for inflation, Gates' $100 billion fortune in 1999 would be worth about $147 billion today.

Still, of those individuals whose wealth is publicly traceable, Bezos is the richest person alive. As of Tuesday, Bezos' net worth is $104.5 billion, according to Forbes.

And the self-made fortune is impressive. Bezos hasn't always been the billionaire titan he is today. He was born the son of a 16-year-old mom and deadbeat dad. And he didn't set out to be the CEO of an e-commerce juggernaut.