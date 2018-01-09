Powerful storm kills at least five people, mudslides destroy homes in Southern California

A deluge of rain in recent burn areas of Southern California caused mudslides, destroyed homes and wreaked havoc on communities from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles counties, leaving at least five people dead Tuesday.

The five deaths were in Santa Barbara County's Montecito and Carpinteria areas, where a devastating wildfire recently left charred hillsides without vegetation cover to hold the rainfall, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Weather forecasters said some of the heaviest rain could fall in some areas where the Thomas and Creek fires recently burned. The National Weather Service said Tuesday morning more than 5 inches of rain was recorded north of Ventura County's Ojai community in the Thomas fire burn area.

Eliason didn't have details on the five deaths in Santa Barbara County. He also indicated there were numerous injuries due to the storm, including to children.

Santa Barbara fire crews rescued three people early Tuesday from floodwaters and mudflows in the Montecito area, northwest of Los Angeles, where multimillion-dollar homes owned by celebrities are located. The water also swept several homes in the community from their foundations.

Helicopters were used to evacuate people trapped in hillside areas of Santa Barbara County where heavy rain made some roads impassable due to flooding.

Among those rescued was a 14-year-old girl who had been trapped inside a home that got swept off its foundation, according to Eliason.

"The house came to rest up against trees," Eliason said. "She was trapped in there for hours. It took firefighters two hours to cut her out of the house. They just finally rescued her and brought her out."

Parts of the busy U.S. 101 freeway that connects Santa Barbara with Ventura also were closed due to flooding caused by overflows from Montecito Creek.

Flooding debris also covered areas near the Montecito Inn and caused damage to parts of the first floor.