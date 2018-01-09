Cramer lists 6 tailwinds for consumer-related stocks   

One thing became clear to CNBC's Jim Cramer as he spoke to various consumer-facing CEOs at ICR's annual investment conference: the consumer is better off than many people think.

"The consumer is alive and well and spending. The consumer wants value. The consumer wants reliability. And the consumer will pay for it," the "Mad Money" host said. "It almost feels like you can throw darts at the stocks of the consumer companies ... and end up with a winner."

As institutional investors and money managers chase industrial stocks for gains, Cramer found it worth turning his focus to the consumer cohort. Here are the six tailwinds he sees: