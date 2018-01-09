Cryptocurrency ripple falls again, adds to sharp losses from the previous day

Cryptocurrency ripple fell Tuesday on the Bitstamp exchange, adding to sharp losses from the previous day.

The price of the digital currency dropped 5 percent and was at $2.319 as of 10:19 a.m. ET.

Ripple shed more than 8 percent Monday as prices of several digital currencies also declined. Bitcoin briefly dropped more than 10 percent before finishing the day down about 2 percent. Litecoin also fell Monday.

Coinmarketcap.com, an industry site, showed ripple down more than 30 percent at one point on Monday. The sharp move lower appeared to be a reflection of the site excluding certain prices from Korean exchanges. Other sites and exchanges showed ripple down more than 10 percent at the time.