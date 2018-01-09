How to work less and do more in 2018

Of course, even if you're sold on a shorter workday, it might be hard to pull off. Ideally, you'd be able to present this evidence to your boss and get their support. But even if that's not going to happen, there are things you can do to take back some of your time, all on your own — and boost your productivity as well.

1. Start small (and be realistic)

"Many have pursued greater productivity via books or apps, expecting information or technology alone to make them more productive. These initially feel helpful, but then, usually, they fail," writes Matt Plummer at Harvard Business Review. "The problem is that becoming more productive is more like losing weight than memorizing the presidents' names – it is the product of behavior or lifestyle change, not (only) knowledge. As a result, the key to becoming more productive is changing small behaviors (i.e., developing new habits) and sticking with those changes over time."

In other words, don't promise yourself that you'll start getting up two hours earlier each morning to go for a jog when you're a night owl who hasn't walked more than 10 feet since you received your diploma. Start small, and focus on changing habits over time.

2. Don't look at your phone first thing

Here's your first small change: don't look at your phone when you first get up in the morning. Don't check your email, don't read the news, don't scan your social media feeds. Just leave your phone parked at its charging station until you've had a chance to wake up a bit and prepare to face the day.

Better yet, don't bring your phone into the bedroom at all. Electronic devices like smartphones emit blue light that can interfere with melatonin production and therefore sleep.

3. Look into flexible work options

Ninety-three percent of workers say they're more productive outside the office. Telecommute a day or two a week, and you could boost your productivity while cutting down on your commute time (and costs).