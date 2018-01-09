It'll be another weak year for the US dollar, Goldman Sachs predicts

The U.S. currency is set for another soft year despite a hawkish Federal Reserve that could hike interest rates up to four times in the next twelve months, a Goldman Sachs economist told CNBC Tuesday.

"We still think the dollar is probably going to be relatively soggy, at least against the majors, probably against the emerging economies to a significant degree as well," Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, said.

Rate rises by a central bank traditionally boost a currency as it promotes investors to flock to a country with the anticipation of higher-yielding assets. However, Hatzius believes that we are now in a "fairly synchronized global upswing" where other central banks are also looking to push benchmark rates higher, diminishing the appeal of the U.S.