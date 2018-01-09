LeBron James, Diddy and other celebrities rebuke H&M for 'monkey' hoodie

A slew of celebrities within the past 24 hours have scolded H&M for using a black child to model a sweatshirt sporting the phrase "coolest monkey in the jungle."

The latest backlash comes from basketball star LeBron James, rapper Diddy and Canadian singer The Weeknd, who has collaborated with H&M on collections in the past.

The image of the child first appeared over the weekend on the British version of the Swedish-based retailer's website and was removed by Monday morning, a spokesperson told CNBC.

James took to Instagram to post an edited version of H&M's ad, where the child was instead wearing a crown and called "king of the world." Diddy also posted an image to his Instagram account where the child's hoodie instead reads: "coolest king in the world." (See their posts below.)