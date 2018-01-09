Why Marcus Lemonis walked away from investing in this company bringing in $1 million a year

As the CEO of the multi-billion dollar company Camping World, self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis has established himself as a big player in the $35 billion American sports apparel market.

On this week's episode of CNBC's "The Profit," Lemonis sees potential in an Illinois-based athletic apparel company called Rayjus. However, he's forced to walk away from making a deal when he learns one of Rayjus' co-owners, Ray Odom, has a side job as a controversial local radio personality.

Much to Lemonis' astonishment, Odom says the character he portrays on the radio is "a sexist, egotistical, racist pig," but clarifies he's still "a dad in real life" who cares about his family and employees.

Justin Romines and Odom started Rayjus as equal partners in 2010 with the goal to bring professional-looking sports shirts to amateur fishermen. Despite having little experience in the apparel industry, Romines and Odom set up their customizable garments business and found success.