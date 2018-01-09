NASA took pictures of the bomb cyclone from space and they’re wild to see

NASA technology has once again provided amazing photos of Mother Nature.

In the first week of January, a snowy nor'easter barreled up the East Coast. The storm was technically called a "bomb cyclone," an intimidating but scientific name given to a particular breed of storm which strengthens quickly and often include strong winds and heavy rainfall. The storm hit Florida and the Southeast on Jan. 3, then South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey on Jan. 4, according to NASA.

It was so large that it was clearly visible from space, and NASA used its satellites to take awe-inspiring images.

NASA also took impressive shots of a particularly freezing winter falling on Savannah, Lake Michigan, across the northern plains and eastern seaboard.