Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

United Continental Holdings stock rose more than 2 percent in the extended session. The airline company released its December 2017 operational performance report, which showed increases in revenue passenger miles and available seat miles, two important metrics for determining airline success.

Shares of Nordstrom fell more than 1 percent after the bell. The fashion retailer reported holiday sales numbers that demonstrated increases in net and comparable sales, powered in large by its discount division Nordstrom Rack. In response to the numbers, the retailer increased guidance for fiscal 2017.

Shares of WD-40 jumped more than 4 percent after the bell, on low volume. The industrial spray manufacturer reported first quarter earnings and revenue that pleased investors, including 9 percent year-over-year revenue growth.

Union Pacific stock gained more than 1 percent in extended trading before flattening. The railroad company announced its 2017 financial results would factor in the effects of the GOP tax bill.