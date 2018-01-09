Target's robust holiday sales give Wall Street a reason to cheer

Target on Tuesday posted same-store sales growth of 3.4 percent during the holiday season, topping an expected range of 0 to 2 percent, and raised its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings outlook.

The news comes as retailers across the board, including American Eagle Outfitters, Lululemon, Kohl's and J.C. Penney, are benefiting from stronger consumer confidence, lower unemployment and higher wages.

Target's stock gained around 4 percent during premarket trading on the news.

"As we look ahead to 2018, we will build on the foundation we established this year by launching additional exclusive brands, enhancing our digital capabilities, opening approximately 30 small-format stores and tripling the size of our remodel program to more than 325 stores," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

The company said tax reform legislation should create additional cash flow in 2018 it will use for capital investments, dividends and share repurchases. The new tax laws will also boost Target's profits, similar to an announcement Macy's made earlier this week.

Target now expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share to fall within a range of $1.30 to $1.40, compared with a prior range of $1.05 to $1.25. For fiscal 2017, Target is calling for adjusted earnings per share of $4.64 to $4.74, compared with previous estimates of $4.40 to $4.60.