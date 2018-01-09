    ×

    Uber rival Didi, in the middle of a global push, reportedly missed its December ride targets

    Zhang Peng | LightRocket via Getty Images

    Uber rival Didi reportedly missed its December ride targets by 26 percentage points, according to a report by The Information.

    The Chinese ride-sharing company is in the middle of a concerted global push, reportedly buying major Brazilian player 99 and raising $4 billion to expand into Mexico and Taiwan.

    Didi was aiming for 70 percent growth in rides during the crucial holiday month, The Information reports citing a source familiar with the company, but only saw 44 percent growth.

    That still amounts to 25 million average daily rides for December — a hard number to ignore in the ride-sharing wars.

    Read the full Information report here.