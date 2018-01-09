US futures edge higher ahead of data

    ×

    A trader wears a DOW 24,000 hat as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crosses 25,000 on Jan. 4ht, 2018 for the first time.

Getty Images
    Getty Images
    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, boosted by the positive trading sentiment seen from international markets.

    On the second trading week of 2018, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite finished Monday's trade at all-time highs, as markets remained optimistic on the state of the U.S. economy.

    U.S. markets have been continue to outperform in recent weeks, after news emerged that President Donald Trump had signed a bill in December to cut the corporate tax rate to 21 percent.

    Switching focus to Tuesday, fresh economic data are expected to shake up sentiment during trade.

    The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Index is expected to come out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    The labor market data comes just days after the Labor department revealed that 148,000 jobs had been added to the U.S. economy in December 2017, below market expectations of 190,000.

    Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to attend a Q&A moderated discussion at Cargill Headquarters in Minnesota.

    Meanwhile, concerns around geopolitics are set to rumble on, as tensions between North Korea and the West continue to put investors on edge.

    Cryptocurrencies could also be of key concern for investors, after ripple and bitcoin posted sharp declines in the previous session.

    In earnings, Acuity Brands, Schnitzer Steel, Synnex and WD-40 are set to report their latest financial figures.

