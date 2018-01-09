    ×

    US Markets

    Dow rises 100 points, adds to record on optimism ahead of earnings season

    • The major indexes hit fresh record highs.
    • Financial giants BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies set to report quarterly results later this week.
    • Some positive corporate news has already started to trickle down, giving the overall stock market a boost. Target reported better-than-expected holiday sales.
    • Stocks also followed international markets higher.
    Stocks open higher as market dominated by cyclicals
    Stocks open higher as market dominated by cyclicals   

    U.S. equities rose to record highs on Tuesday as investors remained optimistic about the market heading into the corporate earnings season.

    The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 100 points to hit an intraday record. The S&P 500 also hit a fresh all-time intraday high rising 0.2 percent. Health care and financials were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.1 percent; it also hit a record.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Financial giants BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies set to report quarterly results later this week.

    "Q4 is going to be fine," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "I think the most important thing is going to be getting information on the impact of the tax cuts company by company. There's no reason that shouldn't be mostly positive." President Donald Trump signed a bill last month that cut the federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

    Some positive corporate news has already started to trickle down, giving the overall stock market a boost. On Tuesday, Target reported same-store sales growth of 3.4 percent for the holiday season, surpassing estimates. The stock climbed 2.6 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, November 30, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday afternoon, the Dow closed at over 24,000 points for the first time in its history.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, November 30, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday afternoon, the Dow closed at over 24,000 points for the first time in its history.

    Stocks also followed international markets higher on Tuesday. The Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 percent after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly trimmed its long-dated government bonds purchases. The move raised speculation that the central bank could start unwinding its stimulative policy this year. It could also signal the BOJ's confidence in the Japanese economy is growing.

    The Japanese yen traded 0.4 percent higher against the dollar following the announcement.

    European stocks also rose, with the Stoxx 600 index advancing 0.5 percent. The French CAC 40 index was among the best performers in Europe, trading 0.6 percent higher.

    U.S. equities are off to a strong start for the year as the momentum seen in 2017 carried over into 2018. The major averages have reached fresh record highs in 2018 and have hit key milestones. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed above 25,000, 2,700 and 7,000, respectively, for the first time last week.

    However, BTIG Chief Technical Strategist Katie Stockton said the S&P 500 "is showing signs of exhaustion from a short-term perspective after having rallied strongly last week."

    "We would continue to add exposure to stocks with positive technical catalysts ... while taking down exposure to those that are confirming overbought "sell" signals via a loss of momentum," Stockton said.

    Shares of Under Armour fell nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, after Susquehanna downgraded the athletics apparel to "negative" from "neutral," noting the Under Armour brand remains at risk.

    PayPal's stock rose 0.6 percent after Cowen analyst George Mihalos upgraded the stock and hiked his price target. In a note to clients, Mihalos said he recognizes he has "come to the party well after the candles have been blown out."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...