Dow rises 100 points, adds to record on optimism ahead of earnings season

Stocks also followed international markets higher on Tuesday. The Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 percent after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly trimmed its long-dated government bonds purchases. The move raised speculation that the central bank could start unwinding its stimulative policy this year. It could also signal the BOJ's confidence in the Japanese economy is growing.

The Japanese yen traded 0.4 percent higher against the dollar following the announcement.

European stocks also rose, with the Stoxx 600 index advancing 0.5 percent. The French CAC 40 index was among the best performers in Europe, trading 0.6 percent higher.

U.S. equities are off to a strong start for the year as the momentum seen in 2017 carried over into 2018. The major averages have reached fresh record highs in 2018 and have hit key milestones. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed above 25,000, 2,700 and 7,000, respectively, for the first time last week.

However, BTIG Chief Technical Strategist Katie Stockton said the S&P 500 "is showing signs of exhaustion from a short-term perspective after having rallied strongly last week."

"We would continue to add exposure to stocks with positive technical catalysts ... while taking down exposure to those that are confirming overbought "sell" signals via a loss of momentum," Stockton said.

Shares of Under Armour fell nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, after Susquehanna downgraded the athletics apparel to "negative" from "neutral," noting the Under Armour brand remains at risk.

PayPal's stock rose 0.6 percent after Cowen analyst George Mihalos upgraded the stock and hiked his price target. In a note to clients, Mihalos said he recognizes he has "come to the party well after the candles have been blown out."