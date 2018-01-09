Wall Street looks to build on one of its best yearly starts in over a decade

Wall Street was higher this morning. On Monday, the Dow hit an all-time high during the trading session but closed modestly lower, breaking a four-day winning streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were able to extend their run of gains, finishing at record highs. (CNBC)

Target (TGT) shares were surging in premarket trading after posting better than expected same-store sales during the holiday season as well as raising its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings outlook. (CNBC)

GoPro (GPRO) shares were losing another 3 percent in premarket. The action camera-maker tanked nearly 13 percent on Monday after sources said it hired J.P. Morgan to explore a possible sale. CEO Nick Woodman told CNBC that GoPro is considering its options.



* GoPro issues weak guidance and plans to cut workforce by 20% (CNBC)

Cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ripple were under pressure again this morning after Monday's slide. But those single digit declines were just a drop in the bucket, considering in 2017 ripple soared 35,000 percent and bitcoin rose 1,500 percent. (CNBC)



* Ethereum's value could triple in 2018, says co-creator (CNBC)

* Jamie Dimon regrets calling Bitcoin a 'fraud,' but remains uninterested (Fox Business)

Small business confidence remained in the stratosphere for all of 2017, making last year an all-time record setter for the NFIB index. Also on the data front, the government's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, JOLTS, is out at 10 a.m. ET.



* American credit card debt hits new record (USA Today)