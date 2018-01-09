    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 2:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, following President Donald Trump's meeting with congressional leaders to discuss an immigration compromise.

    The briefing also came just hours after California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D, released the full 300 page congressional testimony of Glenn Simpson, co-founder of the political intelligence firm Fusion GPS, whose firm commissioned research that resulted in a highly controversial dossier on Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.