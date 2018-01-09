    ×

    Tech

    Headphone maker Yevo will start making pricey earbuds with metal from illegal guns, for a good cause

    • Yevo is releasing the earbuds in partnership with IM Swedish Development Partner, which maintains partnerships with governments to take illegal weapons off the market and grind the metal down for reuse.
    • The special edition Yevo 1 earbuds come at a steep markup — $499 compared with the regular $249.
    • The company is taking pre-orders and will begin manufacturing the special edition headphones once orders are in.
    Yevo Labs headphone
    Source: Yevo Labs
    Wireless headphone maker Yevo is introducing a hot new material into its flagship product — metal harvested from illegal firearms.

    The special edition Yevo 1 earbuds come at a steep markup — $499 compared with the regular $249 — and help fund efforts to reduce gun violence through a partnership with IM Swedish Development Partner, the company announced at the annual CES conference.

    "It's a steep price, but it's a statement piece because it's turning something very negative into something positive," Yevo CEO Andreas Vural told CNBC.

    Half of the proceeds for the limited edition earbuds are returned to IM and grassroots organizations to fund efforts against gun violence, Vural said.

    IM maintains partnerships with governments, primarily in Latin America, to take illegal weapons off the market and grind the metal down for reuse as what they're calling Humanium Metal.

    The special edition Yevo 1 headphones are made with IM's Humanium Metal recycled from illegal firearms.
    Source: Yevo Labs
    The reclaimed metal will be used in a small decorative ring on the Yevo 1 earbuds and as the exterior of the charging case.

    Vural said the company is taking pre-orders and will begin manufacturing the special edition headphones once orders are in.

    "So far it's only been positive reactions," he said. "We just hope that we can get the product out there to build awareness about the product and the metal."