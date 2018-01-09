Headphone maker Yevo will start making pricey earbuds with metal from illegal guns, for a good cause

Wireless headphone maker Yevo is introducing a hot new material into its flagship product — metal harvested from illegal firearms.

The special edition Yevo 1 earbuds come at a steep markup — $499 compared with the regular $249 — and help fund efforts to reduce gun violence through a partnership with IM Swedish Development Partner, the company announced at the annual CES conference.

"It's a steep price, but it's a statement piece because it's turning something very negative into something positive," Yevo CEO Andreas Vural told CNBC.

Half of the proceeds for the limited edition earbuds are returned to IM and grassroots organizations to fund efforts against gun violence, Vural said.

IM maintains partnerships with governments, primarily in Latin America, to take illegal weapons off the market and grind the metal down for reuse as what they're calling Humanium Metal.