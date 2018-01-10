10 cities with amazing job opportunities right now

If you truly want a fresh start in the new year, a new job may be just what you need.

"Are you living for the weekend?" asks bestselling author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch. "If the answer is 'yes' when it comes to your job, that's a dead giveaway that it's time to go."

Fortunately, unemployment is at a low 4.1 percent, and cities across the country are reporting booming employment growth.

WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities across 26 key indicators to determine which were the best places for job seekers. They found that 10 cities had more job opportunities than any other place in the nation. WalletHub calculated job opportunities by dividing the number of openings by the size of the labor force minus the unemployment rate.

Check out the 10 cities with the most job opportunities: