VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

10 cities with amazing job opportunities right now

These are the 10 best cities to find a job in 2018
These are the 10 best cities for finding a job in 2018   

If you truly want a fresh start in the new year, a new job may be just what you need.

"Are you living for the weekend?" asks bestselling author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch. "If the answer is 'yes' when it comes to your job, that's a dead giveaway that it's time to go."

Fortunately, unemployment is at a low 4.1 percent, and cities across the country are reporting booming employment growth.

WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities across 26 key indicators to determine which were the best places for job seekers. They found that 10 cities had more job opportunities than any other place in the nation. WalletHub calculated job opportunities by dividing the number of openings by the size of the labor force minus the unemployment rate.

Check out the 10 cities with the most job opportunities:

Richmond Virginia and Manchester bridge
Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson | Getty Images
Richmond Virginia and Manchester bridge

10. Richmond, VA

Job opportunities: 2.59 percent

9. San Francisco, CA

Job opportunities: 2.70 percent

8. Orlando, FL

Job opportunities: 2.79 percent

7. Atlanta, GA

Job opportunities: 2.80 percent

6. Burlington, VT

Job opportunities: 2.82 percent

Here are the 10 best cities to start your career
Here are the 10 best cities to start your career   

5. Portland, ME

Job opportunities: 3.29 percent

4. Columbia, SC

Job opportunities: 3.57 percent

3. Cincinnati, OH

Job opportunities: 3.68 percent

2. Charleston, SC

Job opportunities: 4.47 percent

1. Salt Lake City, UT

Job opportunities: 5.01 percent

Salt Lake City, Utah
John Pulsipher | Getty Images
Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah topped WalletHub's list. With a population of 193,744, Salt Lake City has an unemployment rate of just 2.6 percent, far below the national average.

Several regions are represented in the top 10, making it easy for workers across the country to find a job in one of these cities. Even though there may be great jobs in a city nearby, WalletHub found that fewer people are moving across state lines in search of work.

Stephanie Thomas, Economics Lecturer at Cornell University, says that the decline in geographic mobility is due to aging populations that do not want to leave their communities and younger generations that are more specialized than ever before.

"Older individuals tend to have stronger attachments to their local communities," she tells WalletHub. "Many younger individuals are earning postsecondary and graduate degrees, and are investing in a greater amount of specialized training. This increase in 'specialization' among younger individuals means that they are entering their chosen career relatively earning in their work life. This, in turn, can create better 'matches' between workers and employers, decreasing the likelihood of worker turnover."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

Here are the best cities to make your business trip easier
Why Detroit, Phoenix and Cleveland are among the top cities for business travel in America   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...