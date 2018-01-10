Professional body builder turned Hollywood icon turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, visits Jay Leno on Thursday's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," and he brings with him his 2016 Electric Mercedes G-Wagen, a representation of his vision for a cleaner, greener future.

The G-Wagen is the first of its kind. The Austrian company Kreisel constructed it for the former governor by replacing its factory engine with an electric one.

Happy with the product, Schwarzenegger sent them one of his four Hummers so they could install an electric engine into that as well. As an active environmentalist, he'd already transformed each of them to run on bio-diesel, but, as he tells Leno with a gesture to the hood of his G-Wagen, "This is the best."