Warren Buffett takes a step closer to naming a successor as Berkshire appoints Abel and Jain to board as vice chairs

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett appointed Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain to the board and named them vice chairs, hinting one of those two is the most likely heir to the Oracle of Omaha at the helm of his sprawling, market-beating conglomerate.

Abel, 55, will be vice chair of the non-insurance businesses and will likely be seen by Wall Street as the most likely to ascend into Buffett's role eventually. Abel currently is the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, which he joined in 1992.

Jain, 66, was named vice chair of the insurance operations. Jain is the executive vice president of National Indemnity Company and joined the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group in 1986.

The company's Board of Directors also voted to increase the number of directors to fourteen from twelve.