    Warren Buffett takes a step closer to naming a successor as Berkshire appoints Abel and Jain to board as vice chairs

    • Warren Buffett appoints Gregory Abel, 55, to be Berkshire Hathaway's vice chairman - non-insurance business operations and Ajit Jain, 66, to be its vice chairman - insurance operations.
    • The company's board of directors also votes to increase the number of directors to fourteen from twelve.
    • Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares fell 1 percent in Wednesday's premarket session as investors begin to ponder the fate of the conglomerate without Buffett in charge.
    Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
    Buffett's Berkshire adds Greg Abel and Ajit Jain as vice chairmen   

    Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett appointed Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain to the board and named them vice chairs, hinting one of those two is the most likely heir to the Oracle of Omaha at the helm of his sprawling, market-beating conglomerate.

    Abel, 55, will be vice chair of the non-insurance businesses and will likely be seen by Wall Street as the most likely to ascend into Buffett's role eventually. Abel currently is the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, which he joined in 1992.

    Jain, 66, was named vice chair of the insurance operations. Jain is the executive vice president of National Indemnity Company and joined the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group in 1986.

    The company's Board of Directors also voted to increase the number of directors to fourteen from twelve.

    Source: Berkshire Hathaway
    But Berkshire Hathaway also said Buffett, 87, and current Vice Chair Charles Munger, 94, will continue in their current roles and be in charge of significant investment decisions for the company.

    Buffett is scheduled to be interviewed at 8 AM ET on CNBC's "Squawk Box" and will give additional details on the appointments.

    The successor to Buffett at the unique conglomerate has been speculated about for years given his advanced age, with chatter picking up as of late.

    Buffett discussed his succession plan in his annual letter from 2014, saying that he and Munger had already identified who should succeed him.

    "Our directors believe that our future CEOs should come from internal candidates whom the Berkshire board has grown to know well. Our directors also believe that an incoming CEO should be relatively young, so that he or she can have a long run in the job. Berkshire will operate best if its CEOs average well over ten years at the helm. (It's hard to teach a new dog old tricks.) And they are not likely to retire at 65 either (or have you noticed?). In both Berkshire's business acquisitions and large, tailored investment moves, it is important that our counterparties be both familiar with and feel comfortable with Berkshire's CEO. Developing confidence of that sort and cementing relationships takes time. The payoff, though, can be huge. Both the board and I believe we now have the right person to succeed me as CEO – a successor ready to assume the job the day after I die or step down. In certain important respects, this person will do a better job than I am doing."

    For many years, it was thought that person was Jain because Buffett has often spoken about him so highly.

    Source: Berkshire Hathaway
    Buffett wrote in his annual letter last year: "Ajit has created tens of billions of value for Berkshire shareholders. If there were ever to be another Ajit and you could swap me for him, don't hesitate. Make the trade!"

    But lately Abel has been discussed as the most likely person to take over for Buffett given his younger age and success in running the utility business.

    "The most likely successor in our view, who Warren Buffett regularly praises, is Greg Abel," wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Sarah DeWitt in a note about Berkshire in September of last year. "Ajit Jain, who runs Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance, is also believed by many to be a potential successor, although our sense is his age may preclude him."

    "We think Greg Abel would be a strong allocator of capital and the earning power of the underlying businesses would remain strong after Buffett," DeWitt added.

    At the helm of the sprawling conglomerate, Buffett has guided Berkshire to a 20.8 percent compounded annual gain from 1965 through 2016, double the return of the S&P 500 over that same time.

    To achieve that market-beating return, Buffett has assembled a collection of cash-generating industrial and insurance businesses through acquisitions and in turn, invested that cash to make astute large bets on public stocks.

    Whoever takes over for Buffett will likely not retain that full stock-picking role as Buffett brought in two hedge fund managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, in the last decade to do more of the investing activities.

    Berkshire's B share class traded about 1 percent lower in premarket trading Wednesday as investors began to think about the future of the company without the Oracle of Omaha in charge.

    "The stock is likely to drop, perhaps substantially over an extended period when Warren Buffett steps down, although this could ultimately present a buying opportunity because the underlying fundamentals should continue to improve and the board could repurchase significant amounts of stock if the shares fell below 1.2x book value," wrote J.P. Morgan's DeWitt in the same note.

