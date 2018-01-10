US Treasury yields rise as investors warn of a bear market for bonds

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest level since March on Tuesday, surpassing 2.5 percent. Many well-known investors have warned that this could be signalling a new era for fixed income.

Bond guru Bill Gross said Tuesday that the bond bear market is finally upon us after more than 25 years.

During today's session, speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve members, and data are expected to be of key importance to investors.

First off, mortgage applications are set to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by U.S. import and export price indexes at 8:30 a.m. ET, and wholesale trade figures, at 10 a.m. ET. Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations are also due out at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile investors will be awaiting the latest remarks by key Fed members. In Illinois, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be present at the Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Rotary Club Foundation's 2018 economic breakfast.

Meantime, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Dallas, where he is expected to speak at two events, the Weitzman Group's Annual Retail Forecast, and the Urban Land Institute's North Texas Emerging Trends 2018.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is also set to give presentation on the "U.S. economy and monetary policy" at a 2018 Economic Outlook event in St. Louis.