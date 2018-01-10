A power outage leaves part of CES in the dark

Power goes out at CES 47 Mins Ago | 01:42

An isolated power outage at the annual CES conference in Las Vegas has left part of the country's biggest consumer electronics show in the dark.

Images and video flooded social media on the fourth day of the conference, pinpointing the outage to the central hall.

For some the outage highlighted just how much electricity the conference was demanding. The conference expected more than 170,000 visitors to the 4,000 display booths.

Conference officials updated attendees around 12:30 p.m. local time that the Las Vegas power authority had solved the issue and the power would be turned back on within the half-hour.

It's unclear whether representatives for the event were able to identify a cause.

Intel seized the opportunity to poke fun at the conference's near-constant stream of product releases and announcements.

--CNBC's Julia Boorstin contributed to this report.