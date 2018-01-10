Dish CEO Erik Carlson: 'We have concerns with AT&T and Time Warner' deal

Blockbuster mergers like AT&T-Time Warner and Disney-Fox may severely limit the amount of content companies like Dish can provide to their customers, said Dish CEO Erik Carlson.

That kind of consolidation — which the Department of Justice is suing to block — calls into question whether companies like Dish will be able to provide customers the content they want at a price they're willing to pay, he said.

"We really take the position that we think about the customer and the customer first," Carlson to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Dish intends to cooperate with any requests from the Department of Justice, Carlson said. He remained mum on any future merger deals for the company.

"What we have publically said is we have concerns with AT&T and Time Warner," he said.

Still, Dish is welcoming the competition as more companies like YouTube and Hulu start offering over-the-top (OTT) pay TV services, Carlson said. Dish's main OTT play is its Sling TV service, which some have said cannibalizes its satellite subscriptions. Carlson brushed off those concerns, saying Sling TV is "progressing along nicely."

"One way to look at it is if the rising tide [of over-the-top subscriptions] will lift all boats," Carlson said. "But our focus is really on the Sling TV business and providing a differentiated experience for customers so that the product and service that customers want are at a value that they're willing to pay for."

- Additional reporting by Julia Boorstin

Note: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is co-owner of Hulu.