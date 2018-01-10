    ×

    Here are Credit Suisse's latest top stock picks

    A FedEx delivery person in Miami, Florida.
    Credit Suisse shared with clients the firm's best stock ideas at the start of 2018, including eight new number-one top picks.

    This is the "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every U.S. research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," analyst Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Wednesday.

    The stock picks reflect a "current snapshot" of analyst ideas and vary across size and sector.

    Here are four companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list along with share price targets.

    WM
    NATIONSTAR
    MRO
    FDX
