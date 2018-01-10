Jay Leno: This is the quickest way to become a millionaire

Jay Leno has done well for himself.
After doing stand-up comedy for years, he spent more than two decades hosting NBC's "The Tonight Show," which reportedly earned him as much as $30 million a year. Today, he hosts CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," a series that explores Americans' obsession with cars.
While the comedian didn't experience overnight success — "I wasn't a millionaire when I started," he tells CNBC Make It — he discovered the key to getting rich early on: Developing multiple streams of income.
From the moment Leno entered the working world, he always had at least two ways to make money: "I had two jobs because I realized that was the quickest way to become a millionaire."