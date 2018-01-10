Sears warns it will consider 'all options' if efforts to refinance $1 billion fail

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart stores, said it suffered another disappointing holiday season, making it more challenging as the retailer scrambles to refinance its debt.

The company said it's in talks with certain lenders about transactions that would strengthen Sears' balance sheet and could potentially improve the terms on more than $1 billion of debt. This would help Sears reduce cash interest expenses and extend maturities.

While reiterating his beliefs the company has the right strategy to turn itself around, Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert wrote in blog post that, should the refinancing "not be fully successful, the Company's Board will consider all other options to maximize the value of Sears Holdings' assets."

Sears has also been in discussions about monetizing some of its own brands and assets, Lampert explained. That could include diversifying Sears' revenue stream through its Home Services, Auto Services, Kenmore, and DieHard businesses, but these actions require "a more stable environment and more cooperative partners," according to the CEO.

Just last week, Sears announced another round of store closures, which the company said were some of its "lowest performing" locations. In turn, Sears has been piloting smaller concept stores that only showcase mattresses and appliances, and recently it started selling some of its brands (Kenmore and DieHard) through Amazon.

Despite those efforts, Sears still had a dismal holiday season. Overall same-store sales dropped between 16 and 17 percent for the first two months of the fourth quarter.

The company now expects to book a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of between $70 million and $10 million, compared with a loss of $61 million a year ago. A net loss attributable to Sears Holdings' shareholders should range between $320 million and $200 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of $607 million during the same period in 2016, Sears said.

Unlike its peers, which are largely benefiting from a strong economy and greater consumer confidence, the embattled department store chain hasn't been able to drive sales higher. But Sears is still working to cut costs in 2018 and said it should be able to trim about $200 million in expenses, on an annualized basis, which would be unrelated to any store closures.

Management also reaffirmed Wednesday Sears is still pushing to return to profitability.

"As previously announced, we are actively pursuing transactions to adjust our capital structure in order to generate liquidity and increase our financial flexibility," Chief Financial Officer Rob Riecker said.

Sears has raised $100 million in new financing and is pursuing an additional $200 million from other lenders, the company said in a statement. Those loans would be supported by ground leases on its real estate assets and other "select intellectual property."

Moving forward, Lampert said the company could "materially improve the financial strength and operating focus of Sears Holdings and provide meaningful reassurance of our viability to our vendors and business partners." The CEO also said Sears has made progress in pre-funding contributions to its pension plan for the next two years.

The department store chain recently struck a deal with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. over its pension obligations, clearing the way for the company to try to sell about 140 additional properties. In exchange, Sears said it would pay $407 million to the plan.

Lampert went on to say: "While these actions have so far helped our Company survive the so-called 'Retail Apocalypse', many observers are not persuaded that Sears Holdings can be a viable competitor in the long term. It is obvious that to overcome such skepticism and obtain the support of outside lenders and our vendor community – which is crucial to the success of any retailer – we need to undertake further measures."

Sears' shares climbed 3 percent Wednesday morning on the news, having already fallen more than 12 percent this year.