South Korea's justice minister said on Thursday that a bill is being prepared to ban all cryptocurrency trading in the country.

That news is a major development for the cryptocurrency space, as South Korea is one of the biggest markets for major coins like bitcoin and ethereum.

According to industry website CryptoCompare, more than 10 percent of ethereum is traded against the South Korean won — the second largest concentration in terms of fiat currencies behind the dollar. Meanwhile, 5 percent of all bitcoin are traded against the won.

"There are great concerns regarding virtual currencies and justice ministry is basically preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges," Park Sang-ki said at a press conference, according to the ministry's press office.

Bitcoin tumbled nearly 9 percent following Park's remarks. At 11:50 a.m. HK/SIN, the cryptocurrency traded at $13,557 per token.

He added that he couldn't disclose more specific details about the proposed shutdown of cryptocurrency trading exchanges, adding that various government agencies would work together to implement several measures.

Cryptocurrency trading in South Korea is very speculative and similar to gambling. According to assessments abroad, it is considered very "abnormal" because the price of major cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are priced higher in the country than elsewhere. That difference in price is called a "kimchi premium" by many traders.

Bitcoin exposed stocks in the country took a major hit after the announcement. Shares of Omnitel, which has a bitcoin remittance business, crashed 30 percent, Digital Optics fell 13.46 percent and KPM Tech was down 5.19 percent.

That news comes after the country's largest cryptocurrency exchanges were raided by police and tax agencies this week for alleged tax evasion, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.

—CNBC's Chery Kang and Reuters contributed to this report.