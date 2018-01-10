Trump: Any immigration solution has to include the wall 1 Hour Ago | 01:01

President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that any bill to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants should include funding for a border wall, sparking more confusion after contradictory statements in recent days.

"It's got to include the wall. ... Any solution has to include the wall because without the wall it doesn't work," the president said at a joint White House news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

At a Tuesday meeting with bipartisan lawmakers, Trump signaled that he would sign any legislative solution to shield the undocumented immigrants that Congress passes.

Democrats and many Republicans do not want to authorize federal funds to build Trump's proposed physical barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September with a six-month delay. Under the administration's plan, DACA would end March 5 unless Congress can pass the protections into law.