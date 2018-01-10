Dow futures drop more than 100 points as gold rises

Dow Jones industrial average futures fell more than 110 points and gold rose on Wednesday.

Dow futures were down 120 points as of 6:05 a.m. New York time. Gold futures were higher by 0.6 percent, while the U.S. dollar decreased against a basket of currencies.

In the previous trading day, U.S. equities hit record highs, as optimism remained high ahead of the corporate earnings season.

Markets have been outperforming as of late, after President Donald Trump signed a bill in December to cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

On Wednesday, markets worldwide seemed to be pulling back from recent highs, as investors take note of the current market environment. Concerns have also been emanating for the bond markets as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest level since March on Tuesday, surpassing 2.5 percent.

Many well-known investors have warned that this could be signalling a new era for fixed income. Bond guru Bill Gross said Tuesday that the bond bear market is finally upon us after more than 25 years.

Looking to Wednesday's session, speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve members, data and earnings are expected to be of key importance to investors.

First off, mortgage applications are set to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by U.S. import and export price indexes at 8:30 a.m. ET, and wholesale trade figures, at 10 a.m. ET. Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations are also due out at 10 a.m. ET.