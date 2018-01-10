    ×

    US Markets

    Dow futures drop more than 100 points as gold rises

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the closing bell, November 30, 2017 in New York City.
    Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images
    Dow Jones industrial average futures fell more than 110 points and gold rose on Wednesday.

    Dow futures were down 120 points as of 6:05 a.m. New York time. Gold futures were higher by 0.6 percent, while the U.S. dollar decreased against a basket of currencies.

    In the previous trading day, U.S. equities hit record highs, as optimism remained high ahead of the corporate earnings season.

    Markets have been outperforming as of late, after President Donald Trump signed a bill in December to cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

    On Wednesday, markets worldwide seemed to be pulling back from recent highs, as investors take note of the current market environment. Concerns have also been emanating for the bond markets as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest level since March on Tuesday, surpassing 2.5 percent.

    Many well-known investors have warned that this could be signalling a new era for fixed income. Bond guru Bill Gross said Tuesday that the bond bear market is finally upon us after more than 25 years.

    Looking to Wednesday's session, speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve members, data and earnings are expected to be of key importance to investors.

    First off, mortgage applications are set to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by U.S. import and export price indexes at 8:30 a.m. ET, and wholesale trade figures, at 10 a.m. ET. Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations are also due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Investors will be awaiting the latest remarks by key Fed members, as a number of officials are set to speak. In Illinois, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be present at the Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Rotary Club Foundation's 2018 economic breakfast.

    Meantime, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Dallas, where he is expected to speak at two events, the Weitzman Group's Annual Retail Forecast, and the Urban Land Institute's North Texas Emerging Trends 2018.

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is also set to give presentation on the "U.S. economy and monetary policy" at a 2018 Economic Outlook event in St. Louis.

    On Wednesday, Trump is set to meet Erna Solberg, the Norwegian prime minister at the White House. During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to talk about bilateral ties, security, and economic prosperity.

    In earnings, Lennar and KB Home are set to report their latest financial figures.

