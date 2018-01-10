Cathryn Lavery and Allen Brouwer spent one year researching what makes people more productive and happy.
After reading hundreds of books and listening to thousands of podcasts, the entrepreneurs ended up with a start-up, BestSelf Co, and a productivity journal called the SELF Journal.
Lavery and Brouwer raised more than $300,000 on Kickstarter in 2015 and then sold the SELF journal and other products to more than 100,000 customers in their first year of business. They also were one of eight winners of Shopify's Build a BIGGER Business competition, which highlights some of the fastest growing businesses selling on Shopify.