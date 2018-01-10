The win came with a sweet prize: One-on-one time with entrepreneur Tony Robbins, who has been nicknamed the "CEO whisperer" for his ability to help leaders grow their businesses. Lavery and Brouwer, along with the other winners, spent five days at Robbin's Fiji resort for personal and group mentoring.

Their main takeaway from Robbins? Think long-term and think bigger.

"Without question, our biggest takeaway was the importance of staying focused on the long-term vision rather than the day-to-day — to stop you getting left behind," the co-founders tell CNBC Make It.

"Tony talked about big, successful businesses that seemed untouchable. But they got caught playing catch-up because they hadn't given enough thought to the future. They didn't anticipate the changing market, which created space for a competitor to knock them off the top spot."