Asian shares claw back slight gains; Fast Retailing jumps 5.8%

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.19 percent. Still, heavyweight technology names were mostly lower in early trade: Samsung Electronics declined 1.74 percent and rival SK Hynix shed 0.14 percent.

Steelmakers and financials, however, notched gains. Posco rose 3.41 percent and Hyundai Steel advanced 2.02 percent.

Cryptocurrency-linked plays in South Korea were mixed after tumbling in the last session when a top official said a bill was being readied to ban cryptocurrency trading within the country. Following those comments, a presidential office spokesman said the measure mentioned was "not final," Reuters reported. On Friday, Kakao edged up 0.71 percent, Omnitel fell 5.61 percent and Vidente plunged 15.56 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.26 percent as material names outperformed the broader market. Major miners Rio Tinto and BHP saw gains of 2.08 percent and 2.24 percent, respectively.

For their part, Asian markets have had a solid start to the new year, with major indexes, such as the Nikkei 225, climbing more than 2.5 percent in the month. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose for the 13th straight day on Thursday and closed within sight of its all-time high.

Major U.S. indexes rose in the previous session after recording slight losses on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.81 percent, or 205.60 points, to finish the session with a record close of 25,574.73.

Other major indexes saw similar gains, with the S&P 500 closing 0.7 percent higher and the Nasdaq composite climbing 0.81 percent by the end of the session.

Ahead, major U.S. banks are due to report quarterly results during the U.S. session as earnings season kicks off.