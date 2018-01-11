    ×

    Asian shares claw back slight gains; Fast Retailing jumps 5.8%

    • Asian shares clung to gains, tracking increases seen on Wall Street
    • The euro extended gains following the Thursday release of minutes from the European Central Bank
    • Brent crude cracked the $70 per barrel mark although it settled below that level
    • China trade data is due during the day

    Asian shares clawed back slight gains on Friday after finishing slightly lower in the last session, with most major indexes in the region tracking the strong lead from Wall Street.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 hovered near the flat line in the early going, with declines seen in major automakers and technology names: Toyota shed 0.47 percent, Honda lost 0.92 percent and Sony was off by 0.39 percent.

    Shares of Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing, the most heavily-weighted stock on the index, soared 5.88 percent after the company announced record profit numbers on Thursday. Operating profit at the company rose 28.6 percent, with international revenues contributing more to total sales than local sales for the first time.

    Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.19 percent. Still, heavyweight technology names were mostly lower in early trade: Samsung Electronics declined 1.74 percent and rival SK Hynix shed 0.14 percent.

    Steelmakers and financials, however, notched gains. Posco rose 3.41 percent and Hyundai Steel advanced 2.02 percent.

    Cryptocurrency-linked plays in South Korea were mixed after tumbling in the last session when a top official said a bill was being readied to ban cryptocurrency trading within the country. Following those comments, a presidential office spokesman said the measure mentioned was "not final," Reuters reported. On Friday, Kakao edged up 0.71 percent, Omnitel fell 5.61 percent and Vidente plunged 15.56 percent.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.26 percent as material names outperformed the broader market. Major miners Rio Tinto and BHP saw gains of 2.08 percent and 2.24 percent, respectively.

    For their part, Asian markets have had a solid start to the new year, with major indexes, such as the Nikkei 225, climbing more than 2.5 percent in the month. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose for the 13th straight day on Thursday and closed within sight of its all-time high.

    Major U.S. indexes rose in the previous session after recording slight losses on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.81 percent, or 205.60 points, to finish the session with a record close of 25,574.73.

    Other major indexes saw similar gains, with the S&P 500 closing 0.7 percent higher and the Nasdaq composite climbing 0.81 percent by the end of the session.

    Ahead, major U.S. banks are due to report quarterly results during the U.S. session as earnings season kicks off.

    Euro jumps

    The euro extended gains on Friday after rising in the last session on the release of European Central Bank minutes construed as hawkish by markets. At 8:24 a.m. HK/SIN, the common currency traded at $1.2060, above Thursday's close of $1.2029.

    The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, edged down to trade at 91.706, extending losses seen in the last session.

    Against the yen, the dollar traded at 111.14.

    The move lower in the greenback also came after producer prices stateside declined for the first time in more than a year in December. The producer price index declined 0.1 percent last month compared to the month prior, which compared to an increase of 0.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

    Brent crude tops $70

    U.S. crude futures retreated 0.41 percent to trade at $63.54 per barrel after touching a three-year high overnight. Brent crude, which had yet to trade, scaled the $70 level in the last session before paring some gains to settle at $69.26 — its highest close in three years.

    The broader rise in prices of the commodity have been supported by output cuts led by OPEC and tighter U.S. inventories, but analysts have said it could be hard for prices to rise much further.

    What's on tap 

    China is a key focus on the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 12:00 p.m.: Indonesia trade data
    • 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia retail sales
    • 1:00 p.m.: Singapore retail sales
    • 8:00 p.m.: India inflation
    • China trade data is expected during the day

