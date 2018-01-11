How Barbara Corcoran landed her spot on 'Shark Tank' with 'the best email' of her life

Before she was a Shark, Barbara Corcoran was dealing with what many people — whether they're job hunting or climbing up the corporate ladder — have faced: rejection.

The real estate mogul didn't immediately snag a coveted spot as an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank." In fact, she was passed over. Although the show's producer Mark Burnett initially recruited Corcoran for the role, he later decided on another candidate, Corcoran said an interview with AARP.

But then she changed his mind.