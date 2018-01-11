How Barbara Corcoran landed her spot on 'Shark Tank' with 'the best email' of her life

Often, success coexists with failure. Many successful leaders have learned how to find strength in and amid setbacks.
Like Corcoran, television anchor Hoda Kotb didn't immediately score success on the small-screen. She worked for it.
Kotb, who made history earlier this month when she was named the co-anchor of NBC's "TODAY" show, faced 27 rejections before landing the gig that would kick-off her career, according to The Washington Post. She recalled driving around for 10 days, facing rejection after rejection. But eventually that persistence paid off.
"Sometimes you think you need every single person to think you're good, and you don't," Kotb told SiriusXM. "You need one."
Figuring out how to persevere isn't a skill reserved for the stars. In July, recent college graduate Jasmine Pak crafted an honest post about dealing with rejection. After it went viral on LinkedIn, she got the BuzzFeed job she was originally gunning for.
"The biggest takeaway is that it's not always going to work out when you want it," Pak told CNBC Make It. "You just have to pick yourself back up, do it again and keep doing it again until you make it happen."
