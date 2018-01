The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest level since March on Tuesday, surpassing 2.5 percent, while bonds in general remained of key importance Wednesday after a report was published by Bloomberg News.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported yesterday that officials in Beijing had recommended that China's government lowers — or even potentially ceases — its buying of U.S. sovereign debt.

Since the report however, China's currency regulator has announced that the country was diversifying its foreign exchange reserves and dismissed the media report on U.S. bonds, according to Reuters.

As the bond markets continue to weigh on sentiment, investors will be looking to upcoming data releases for any clues as to how the U.S. economy is performing.

First off, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with producer price index (PPI) data. The Monthly Treasury Statement is then expected to come out at 2 p.m. ET.