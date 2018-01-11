Here's how Jay Leno refuses to spend his money

Jay Leno spends a lot on cars. His impressive auto collection consists of more than 100 vehicles, including a McLaren F1 that he bought for $800,000 that is now worth $12 million.

Otherwise, the host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" is pretty frugal. His financial philosophy has always been "really conservative," he tells CNBC Make It, partly because he had Depression-era parents: "They just frightened me to death, saying, 'You gotta save every penny!' And I'm glad they did."

If cars are his big splurge, the main thing Leno refuses to spend on are clothes.

"I'm not a big shopping guy. I'm just not interested in clothes" outside of the essentials, says the self-made millionaire. "To me, it seems like a complete waste of money. I just want to have enough clothes to cover legally what parts I have to cover."