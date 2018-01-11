This was Jerry Seinfeld's first joke—and how he knew he'd found his calling as a comedian

Jerry Seinfeld might be the world's most famous comedian. Worth almost $70 million according to Forbes, his namesake television show catapulted the funny man to superstardom — but Seinfeld, 63, built his reputation step by step, joke by joke.

In a conversation with David Remnick for The New Yorker Radio Hour, Seinfeld talks about his very first joke, which he also reveals in his new Netflix series, "Jerry before Seinfeld."

"So, I am left handed. Left-handed people do not like that the word left is so often associated with negative things. Left feet. Left-handed compliment. 'What are we having for dinner? Leftovers.' You go to a party there is nobody there. 'Where did everybody go?' 'They left!'"

"That was it, that was my first joke," Seinfeld says.