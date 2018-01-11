Livestreaming tech will have an important legacy, expert says

As companies showed off their latest products at the CES consumer tech expo in Las Vegas, consumers were treated to new looks at robots, drones and more. But among all the recent crop of innovations, livestreaming is one of the technologies that's going to have a major legacy, according to a technology consultant.

Speaking to CNBC, Michael Vorhaus, president of internet and new media consultancy Magid Advisors, offered his thoughts on the latest technology trends, and zeroed in on livestreaming.

"What's really going to be important when people look back is going to be things like livestreaming. I think that live TV like we are having right now is authentic and exciting," Vorhaus said. "The world of TV being heavily produced is over, with news being live and breaking out over Facebook, Tencent and all the major companies that touch consumers."

Vorhaus also discussed developments in artificial intelligence, saying it could potentially spill into mainstream technology within the next 10 years.

"It's finally coming to fruition," he said. "We are already seeing early versions of it in machines and applications, and I think the next decade is going to be incredible in terms of what we discover computers can do."

With the Chinese government funding its domestic companies in the AI market, coupled with the existing market that the U.S. can provide, AI may become China's inroad into succeeding in the world's biggest economy, Vorhaus said.

"I believe that, fundamentally, technology produced in Asia can be found prevalently in the U.S. … AI has a lot of people working on it in both the East and the West. Collaboration will be fruitful for both Eastern and Western companies."