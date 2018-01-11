    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's flat-to-lower close. We get weekly jobless numbers this morning along with data on wholesale inflation. A new poll shows the voters' perception of the economy is at all-time highs.

    -Worries about the U.S. Treasury bond market and the dollar are easing today now that China is pushing back on a report that it's considering scaling back its bond purchases.

    BITCOIN THREAT

    -Over $100 billion has been wiped off the global cryptocurrency market following talk that South Korea is considering a trading ban.

