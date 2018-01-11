The real reason health care is bankrupting America

Technology is facilitating this kind of value in health care. Laparoscopic surgery, using miniature digital video cameras and electronic tools, allows for small incisions that result in quicker recovery times and shorter hospital stays than traditional open surgery. Telemedicine services enable patients to talk to their doctors by remote video, saving time for both physician and patient and allowing for check-ins between office visits. Biosensors dramatically speed diagnoses by making it possible for doctors to monitor patients who are at home, reading their blood pressure, glucose level and electrocardiogram in real time and initiating treatment before a condition becomes serious.

Taken one step further, the Hospital at Home concept, which Mount Sinai Health System began in 2014, allows patients to be monitored closely from their own bedrooms and receive daily visits from a doctor or nurse practitioner, as well as home nursing care, lab services and medical equipment in their home, which is far less costly than remaining in the hospital.

Such money-saving programs are well established in England, Canada, Israel and Australia. In the Australian state of Victoria, every hospital offers hospital-at-home service, which accounts for 6 percent of all "hospital bed days." This value-oriented hospital-at-home concept has great potential for expansion in the United States, particularly given the growth of telehealth and remote monitoring capabilities.

By integrating the mobile and digital technology that is part of our everyday lives, medicine will be able to lower the number of hospital admissions and substantially reduce costly readmissions. As hospital stays become shorter and surgical outpatient procedures advance, there will be less need for hospital beds and more reason to expand ambulatory services. Consequently, hospitals will continue to build the community medical practices and outpatient surgery centers that are needed for more value-oriented care.

To be sure, full-service hospitals will still be necessary — we all need to recognize there will come a time when most of us, particularly as we age, will need complex hospital care. Hospitals will simply be focused on management of chronic and complex illnesses, intensive care and high-level urgent conditions, such as thrombosis in the brain or a myocardial infarction (heart attack) requiring emergency treatment, with careful monitoring in an intensive-care unit. Smaller community hospitals will have to shift; more of them will become hospitals without beds, providing more ambulatory services and less-intensive inpatient care.

These changes in American health care aimed at improving value are under way. Now the shift toward value must accelerate because our fee-for-service approach is failing. We need a payment system that stops rewarding health-care providers as if they are factories and, instead, one that will be beneficial for providers, payers and patients. Rather than indiscriminate cost cutting, value-based care is the smart way to bend the health-care cost curve. It will improve patient health, as well as the nation's fiscal and economic health.

Commentary by Dr. Kenneth L. Davis, president and CEO of Mount Sinai Health Systems and an advisory board member for Healthy Returns, CNBC's new health-care innovation conference that will take place on March 28, 2018, in New York City.

