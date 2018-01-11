Twitter is a 'best idea' in 2018 as users grow and profitability perks up: JP Morgan

Twitter is one of the best stock ideas in 2018 as the social media company develops its video and live streaming content and works to turn its financial story around, according to J.P. Morgan's top internet analyst.

Despite a slide in share price over the past several years, Doug Anmuth told investors that the company should see double-digit daily active user growth of 10 percent.

"We upgraded Twitter to Overweight on Dec. 18 as we believe both the Twitter story and financial results will strengthen over the next year," Anmuth wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst included four top reasons investors should like Twitter shares in 2018, and reiterated his bullish price target.