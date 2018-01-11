US stock futures eke out gains as investors keep an eye on data, bonds

U.S. stock index futures edged slightly higher ahead of the open on Thursday, as investors took note of the mixed sentiment in markets overseas.

Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 20 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 2.25 points and 5.5 points, respectively.

In the previous trading day, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped a six-day winning streak, both closing lower as investors fretted over the possibility of China halting its Treasury bond purchases, and the U.S.' future involvement in NAFTA.

On Thursday, markets worldwide continue to pull back somewhat from recent highs.

Concerns have also been emanating for the bond markets as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest level since March on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that officials in Beijing had recommended that China's government lowers — or even potentially ceases — its buying of U.S. sovereign debt.

However, on Thursday, China's currency regulator said the country was diversifying its foreign exchange reserves while dismissing the media report on U.S. bonds, according to Reuters.