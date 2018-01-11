Dow jumps 100 points to record, led by Boeing and other big economic growth plays

Delta Air Lines reported adjusted earnings that surpassed analyst expectations, sending the company's stock 1.5 percent higher. Homebuilder KB Home also posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit; the stock rose 9.1 percent.

BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are all scheduled to report Friday. Earnings are expected to have grown by 10.6 percent during the fourth quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Analyst and investors will be looking for clues about how the recent changes to the U.S. tax code will impact each company. President Donald Trump signed a bill last month that slashed the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

"On a static basis, the [Joint Committee on Taxation] expects the rate reduction to lower the corporate tax bill by $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years," said Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, in a note this week. "That's a nice chunk of change, but it's not the complete picture."

"The tax rate that companies actually pay may be lower, or even higher, than 21% depending on other tax adjustments," Yardeni said.

In economic news, U.S. producer prices fell for the first time in more than a year. Treasury yields pared gains following the data release, but the 10-year yield remained close to its highest levels since March.

In corporate news, Walmart said it will raise its starting wage to $11 per hour and will give some employees bonuses following the tax-bill passage.