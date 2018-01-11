Vivo's new phone hides the fingerprint scanner beneath the screen 5 Hours Ago | 00:43

Vivo's recently revealed smartphone hides the fingerprint scanner beneath the screen, re-imagining the handy feature that's posed a challenge to competitors.

The in-display scanner reads the user's fingerprint to unlock the device, without taking up precious screen space.

Apple's latest iPhone did away with the fingerprint scanner, replacing it with Face ID that unlocks a user's phone through facial recognition.

The Google Pixel 2 moved its fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone to allow for a bigger front display.

Vivo unveiled its in-display scanner at the annual CES conference in Las Vegas.