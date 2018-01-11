Watch: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi takes questions as shutdown and DACA deadlines loom

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talks to reporters Thursday as debate rages over legislation to fund the government and protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Earlier, House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was "confident we will have a solution" on shielding the immigrants "before long."

Their comments also came as the House voted to reauthorize a controversial surveillance policy.

Trump says DACA deal has to include a border wall, a day after saying he would sign whatever Congress passed

