Watch: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin discusses new tax withholding tables at White House briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Thursday afternoon, less than an hour after Sen. Jeff Flake announced that a bipartisan group of senators had reached a deal to preserve DACA protections for undocumented young people.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a meeting with a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers to discuss immigration issues. In exchange for preserving the Obama-era protections for undocumented immigrants who were brought the the United States as children, the White House wants Congress to fund more border security measures and cancel two popular immigration programs, the diversity visa lottery and preferential family migration.

"We're at a deal, so we'll be talking to the White House about that and I hope we can move forward with it," Flake told reporters Thursday. "It's the only game in town. There's no other bill."