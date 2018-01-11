Why this homeowner will accept bitcoin for his $45 million mansion

Dr. Wei Tzuoh Chen is putting his 9,000-square-foot beachfront Malibu home on the market for $45 million.

It's a stunning masterpiece, designed by architect Ed Niles, unlike any other house on the ultra-luxurious strip of California beach. Angles jut out in every direction, most of the walls are windows, and a catwalk crosses the two-story entry foyer connecting the upstairs bedrooms.

Perhaps most unusal, Chen is willing to accept bitcoin as part of the payment from a buyer.

The kidney specialist, who has lived in the United States since the 1970s, says he is fascinated with cryptocurrencies and considers them to be just as legitimate as a dollar, pound or yen.

"I've been interested since it started, and I'm always watching what's going on," said Chen. "It's going to be the future. It just depends which one is going to be stabilized in the current market.

Do his neighbors think he's crazy?