If you want to be successful, you need one crucial trait, according to self-made billionaire Tilman Fertitta: humility.

In this week's episode of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer," Fertitta, who Forbes estimates is worth $3.7 billion and who is CEO of restaurant and hospitality corporation Landry's, meets with the founder of Social Sparkling Wine, a company that sells carbonated wine.

Social markets the product as being the "cleanest alcohol available" because it's organic, gluten-free and only 88 calories a can.

CEO Leah Caplanis, who beat thyroid cancer at age 26, founded the company in 2013 and was inspired to create the drink after she missed socializing with others in her 20s because of her health.

"After going through what I went through with my cancer journey," she says, "I really feel this is my missions to bring a cleaner option so that women can live healthy lifestyles."

But a major issue emerges during the episode: When Fertitta requests a large order of the product for one of his restaurants, Golden Nugget, the delivery, bungled by the distributor, arrives late. And, to the billionaire's alarm, at first the CEO fails to take responsibility.

Angrily, James Kramer, VP of beverage operations for Landry's, calls Social to find out why the order hadn't arrived as expected. "We cannot be in this situation," he tells Caplanis. "This is one restaurant and it's already causing me all kinds of grief."