Your first trade for Thursday, January 11

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Embraer.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Proshares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Overstock.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Delta Airlines.

Trader disclosure: On January 10, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Her firm is long ANTM, C, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, NXPI, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI, UAL. Her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

